Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Declares $1.18 Annual Dividend

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Intercorp Financial Services has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,052. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $395.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $3,871,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 39.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.