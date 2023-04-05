International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in International Business Machines by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average of $135.17.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.