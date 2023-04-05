Internet Computer Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $32.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.97 or 0.00017747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00063566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00040040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001269 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,340,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,490,928 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.