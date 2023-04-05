Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Decreased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,829,000 after buying an additional 36,524 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1,116.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.21. 181,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $498.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $417.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.47.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.