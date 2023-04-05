Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.47.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.63. 116,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,009. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.16 and a 200 day moving average of $403.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $498.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 45.75%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

