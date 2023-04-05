Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 411,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
