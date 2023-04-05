Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 411,861 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 297,628 shares.The stock last traded at $17.97 and had previously closed at $17.95.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PID. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 566,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 345,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 195,664 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

