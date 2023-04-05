Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,595 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 532,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 59.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. 664,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,462. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.