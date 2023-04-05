IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IQVIA by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.20. 125,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,578. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $206.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

