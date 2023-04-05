iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 305,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,082. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

