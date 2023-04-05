iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

HDV stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. 120,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,128. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.