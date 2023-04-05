iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Reduced by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,360,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,660,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

