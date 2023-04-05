iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Raised by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,476.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $110.07 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

