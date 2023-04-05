iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 279.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 24,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.