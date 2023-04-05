iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,139 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. 3,364,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,851,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.