iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.42

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as high as $25.82. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 141,154 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $676.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FM. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

