iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. 125,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.24. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

