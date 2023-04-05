iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $50,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,315,000 after acquiring an additional 37,740 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,401,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 256,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 55,487 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 562,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

