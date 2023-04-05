Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 451,134 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 21.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 193,650 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 544,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,328,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 3,594.8% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 452,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,539,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,367,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,131,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

