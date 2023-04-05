Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 32.5% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 3.2 %

Jabil stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The stock had a trading volume of 286,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $89.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at $23,644,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,945 shares of company stock worth $14,731,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

