Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 8.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $142.56. The company had a trading volume of 957,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $160.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

