Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 7,119,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,889,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

