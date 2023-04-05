Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. 1,698,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,383,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

