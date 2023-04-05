JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.80

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 340311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

JBSAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JBS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut shares of JBS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

