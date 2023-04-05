JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $137.81

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.81 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.21). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 177.75 ($2.21), with a volume of 6,945,135 shares traded.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.90) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.30) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.95) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 293.13 ($3.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,865.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.13.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($299,494.59). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($84,947.84). Company insiders own 52.12% of the company's stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

