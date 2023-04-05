Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.42 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 EPS.

RH Stock Down 0.1 %

RH has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH opened at $241.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.59. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $361.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.