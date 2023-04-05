Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Increases Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. GSK accounts for approximately 0.7% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 969,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,494. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a report on Friday, February 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

