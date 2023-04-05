Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $16.31. Joint shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 45,847 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $233.79 million, a P/E ratio of 201.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.
The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.
