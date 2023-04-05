Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.44

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and traded as low as $16.31. Joint shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 45,847 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson upgraded Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $233.79 million, a P/E ratio of 201.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Joint by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Joint by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

