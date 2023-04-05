Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Shares Up 34.6%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 34.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 205,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 50,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Juggernaut Exploration Trading Down 8.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

