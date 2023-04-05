Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

