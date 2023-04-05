Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.
Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.84.
Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.
