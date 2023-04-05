Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Shares Up 0.4%

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.64 and last traded at $16.63. 25,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 49,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNRRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($81.52) to €69.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.