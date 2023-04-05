KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34.89 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $34.89 million and $969,351.15 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.06689208 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $857,732.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

