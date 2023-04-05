Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 899,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $10.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.10. 376,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,961. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.