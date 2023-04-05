Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Trading Down 0.2%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.98 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 10,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 22,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

Kyocera Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

