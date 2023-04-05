Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells $302,419.56 in Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Etienne Montagut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantheus alerts:

On Monday, March 27th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,528 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,178,656.64.

On Monday, March 6th, Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. 547,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,083. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.15 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.