Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $296,031.21 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

