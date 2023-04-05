Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Trading 3.2% Higher

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $23.16. 897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $536.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $337,367.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,685,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,758,192.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $38,370.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,797,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $337,367.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,685,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,758,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,657 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,692 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 7.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.1% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 334,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.