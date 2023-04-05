LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.