Lido DAO Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00009374 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $2.32 billion and $161.92 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,979,186 tokens. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

