Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) PT Raised to $154.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $154.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.22.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

