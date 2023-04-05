Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Lincoln National has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $69.91.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.92). Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 107.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

