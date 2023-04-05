Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 48,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 100,462 shares.The stock last traded at $130.01 and had previously closed at $133.81.

The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Lindsay by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

