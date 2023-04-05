Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,698,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

