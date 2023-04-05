Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Express by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after purchasing an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after acquiring an additional 602,762 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE AXP traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $160.86. 869,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,548. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $192.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

