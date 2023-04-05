Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.35. 308,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,224. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.