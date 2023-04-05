Lisk Trading Up 5.4% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $154.84 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004530 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,318,243 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

