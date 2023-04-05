Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 4.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.12. 355,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,615,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
