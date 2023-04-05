Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 4.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.12. 355,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,615,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

About Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

