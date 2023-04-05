Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s current price.

LTHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81. Livent has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,470,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980,417 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,506,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after purchasing an additional 386,876 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Livent by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 124,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.