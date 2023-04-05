LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,572,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,138,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,704,000 after buying an additional 762,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after acquiring an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

