LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.30

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $12.34. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 107,721 shares trading hands.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
