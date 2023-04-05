LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.30

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $12.34. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 107,721 shares trading hands.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

