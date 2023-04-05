LooksRare Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $67.48 million and $3.23 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 4% against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

